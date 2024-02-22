Arunachal: APPSC Chairman, members call on the Governor

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) chairman Prof. Pradip Lingfa along with APPSC members Col. Koj Tari (Retd.) and Ms. Rosy Taba called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 22nd February 2024. They discussed the conduct of competitive examinations, rules and regulations and foolproof measures to ensure fair and impartial assessments.

The Governor emphasized that the Commission has a crucial role in promoting good governance, accountability, and professionalism, which are essential for the functioning of democratic societies. He said that recommending the best of the candidates, the Commission lays the strongest foundation for a ‘Viksit Arunachal’ in line with ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The Governor advised the Chairman and the APPSC members to initiate tangible actions to ensure that recruitments are based on merit and the quality and integrity of the civil service are upheld. He said that proper measures of the Commission will contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of government institutions.

The Governor stressed on streamlining the process of conducting regular annual competitive examinations by the APPSC. He said that by ensuring regular examinations, it will benefit the candidates in their academic preparations as also the selection of the best candidates for the vacant posts.

Secretary, APPSC Saugat Biswas was also present in the meeting.