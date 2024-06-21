ADVERTISEMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: APPSC Chairman, members call on the Governor

They submitted a special report on the Commission.

Last Updated: June 21, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR- The Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Prof. (DR.) Pradip Lingfa along with members, Col Koj Tari (Retd), Ms. Rosy Taba and Jalash Pertin, APCS(Retd) called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 21st June 2024. They submitted a special report on the Commission.

The Governor advised the APPSC Chairman and members to uphold the mandate of the Commission and ensure integrity and merit in every action. He also asked them to expedite the process of conducting the competitive examinations.

The Governor suggested various means and ways to address the challenges of conducting APPSC examinations. He commended the APPSC team for their efforts.

Earlier, the Chairman briefed the Governor regarding the initiatives of the Commission and the way forward.

Secretary, APPSC Mrs  Parul Gaur Mittal, IRS was also present in the meeting.

