Arunachal: APPDSU spearheads land documentation of schools

YUPIA- In a landmark and a persuasive effort by the All Papum Pare District Students union (APPDSU), 165 schools out of the 192 schools will possess land documents within the current year. The land documents of the remaining 27 schools which are disputed owing to encroachments and claims by the land donors will be processed after the issues raised are resolved.

The decision was taken during a coordination meeting of the Education, Land and the District Administration on the behest of the All Papum Pare District Students union, as a follow up of the meeting held on the 13th February,2023 last to work out modalities to protect the school premises from encroachments. APPDSU is spearheading the movement.

Speaking on the occasion Papum Pare DC Shri Jiken Bomjen commended the efforts of the student body and said that “This movement started by the current team of APPDSU led by its President Shri Gollo Lento and General Secretary Shri Tok Nanu will strengthen the efforts to protect government land, particularly the schools from being encroached.”

Exhorting all the admin officers, land officials, education functionaries and the members of APPDSU to expedite the land documentation process, DC Bomjen added that” Our collaborative efforts in a mission mode will secure the land for education purposes in the future.”

Papum Pare DDSE Shri T.T. Tara informed that” Local committees, comprising of members from the administration, education, land and APPDSU have been formed to expedite regularizing school land. Most of these committees have already completed the survey and the paper works and are awaiting approval from the DC/ADC concerned,”

He further urged the DLRSO and the CO/EAC(LM) to “expediate the land documentation process for the school land on priority.”

DLRSO Shri Nanne Yowa while highlighting the issues faced by the department in terms of manpower shortage said that,” Although the department has time bound surveys and projects, we have completed the land mapping of 90 percent of the schools, including the defunct ones “.

He also requested the DDSE to ensure the school land is pegged with concrete posts, at least at the four corners.

General Secretary, APPDSU Shri Tok Nanu urged the administration to make available the land documents of the schools in prominent places like the DDSE Office and in the office of the school’s headmasters and principals.

Also bringing to the notice of the house regarding encroachment cases of few defunct schools, he requested the administration to work out modalities to evacuate the encroachers and use the school infrastructures.

He also suggested for “recognizing the land donors, officially by the DA” stating that “such gestures by the government will boost the morales of the donors.”

The General Secretary also pressed hard for issue of land documents to the schools in a time bound manner.

DPC Samargha Shiksha Abhiyaan Smt. Tang Moromi presented the land documentation status of all the schools of rural Papum pare.

“Out of the 192 schools, 165 are encumbrance free. 17 schools under Kimin block have been issued land documents,” she informed.

Among others Nyalisa Raji, I/C SDO Doimukh, Hibu Akha, I/C ADC Sagalee , Chukhu Taba, I/C EAC Mengio, BRCCs and executive members of APPDSU attended the meeting.