Arunachal: APNE Library Gets New Premises in Wakro

WAKRO— In a significant boost to community-led education in Arunachal Pradesh, the APNE Library in Wakro was formally inaugurated at its new premises by Additional Deputy Commissioner A. J. Lungphi, who described the library as “a lamp of learning” for the region. The building, an unused government structure, has now been repurposed to support the library’s expanding activities.

ADC Lungphi lauded the library for its 16-year-long service, especially its leadership by young women and girls, noting that its achievements have had a measurable impact on the local community. He expressed the administration’s full support for the library’s future programmes and encouraged young readers to make the best use of the newly allotted space.

Library patron and retired Chief Engineer Er. Lupalum Kri praised the volunteers for their dedication and community service. Highlighting the achievements of senior volunteers at the national and international level, he congratulated Manisha Halai, who recently won an international film award in Bali, and Nishanlu Kri, who secured a gold medal in MA Sociology from the Central University of Gujarat.

Er. Kri also stressed the library’s role in promoting awareness among youth and appealed for collective efforts to steer young people away from opium-related issues toward constructive career growth.

Lohit Youth Library Coordinator S. Mundayoor reflected on the 17-year journey of the APNE Library and attributed much of its evolution to Rohinso Krisikro, Chairman of ASSET and head of Apna Vidya Bhavan & KGBV Wakro schools. He said that the library’s senior volunteers—despite being first-generation learners—have made APNE Library the “crown and tiara” of the library movement in the region.

He praised parents for trusting their daughters to become part of the reading movement and encouraged today’s students to follow their example.

Joint Secretary of the Forum of Library Activists (FLA), Bethem Marai, who compered the programme, echoed the sentiment and expressed gratitude to KGBV Wakro for creating a nurturing environment that shaped many of the library’s core volunteers.

Parents too shared their perspectives, with Solen Rangmang highlighting how witnessing the library’s activities helped him understand its transformative impact on young minds.

Founding patron Silotmai Dellang expressed joy at seeing young readers mature into confident, accomplished women serving the Mishmi society.

Senior volunteer and Ph.D. scholar Keselo Tayang detailed the achievements of APNE Library’s readers and thanked patrons nationwide for supporting their journey.

Junior volunteers from Bamboosa Library, Arpita Ram and Solong Krong, spoke fluently in the Kaman Mishmi language about their experiences, while young volunteers Anushka Kumari and Jaison Rai presented poem recitations and story reading.

The programme began with an address by Bahailu Rangmang, Treasurer, FLA, and included messages of goodwill from national patrons read by senior volunteer Sakelu Chikro.

FLA Vice President Solina Kambrai, in her vote of thanks, expressed deep gratitude to ADC Lungphi for providing a new home for APNE Library and supporting its revival. She thanked the numerous patrons whose contributions enabled the library to begin a new chapter in Wakro.