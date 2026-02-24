Arunachal: APLS, RIWATCH Host Open Mic Event in Roing

ROING- The Lower Dibang Valley unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), in collaboration with the Riwatch Centre for Intangible Cultural Heritage (RCICH), organised an interaction-cum-open mic session titled “Let’s Celebrate Expressions – Ink, Imaginations and Infinite Possibilities” at Roing Reads in Roing on February 23, 2026.

According to organisers, the event aimed to create a platform for emerging writers and creative voices while encouraging wider public engagement with literature. The gathering drew participants ranging from young netizens and aspiring authors to parents and local book enthusiasts, reflecting a growing interest in literary culture within the Lower Dibang Valley region.

The session featured a variety of performances and readings, including original poems, short prose pieces and personal narratives. Several speakers addressed themes such as anxiety, mental health awareness, resilience and social responsibility, highlighting how literary spaces are increasingly being used as forums for dialogue on contemporary issues.

A highlight of the evening was an address by Wulla Linggi, a young writer and member of the LDV unit who has published work through Notion Press. Linggi spoke about her creative journey and shared selected poems with the audience, offering insight into the challenges and motivations of emerging authors from the region.

The RIWATCH Centre also curated a book exhibition showcasing its publications focused on preserving the intangible cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. Centre Head Tage Umbrey addressed attendees, outlining ongoing initiatives to document traditional knowledge and cultural expressions. Among the works displayed was Traditional Houses of Eastern Arunachal Pradesh: Faiths and Beliefs (Vol. I), with organisers noting that additional publications are planned in the coming months.

In his concluding remarks, Ringu Elapra, Vice President of the APLS LDV Unit, thanked participants for their support and acknowledged that the unit remains in an early phase of development. He expressed optimism that sustained community engagement could help expand literary activities in the district.

Observers say such initiatives reflect a broader effort across Arunachal Pradesh to nurture creative expression alongside cultural preservation, particularly in smaller towns where access to literary platforms has historically been limited. The event concluded with organisers reaffirming their commitment to fostering inclusive cultural spaces that encourage dialogue, creativity and community participation.