Arunachal : APLS Lower Siang District Unit formed

LIKABALI-  The Lower Siang District Unit of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) was formed and inaugurated in the meeting held at the Likabali on 30th September 2023.

The meeting was chaired by YD Thongchi President APLS along with  Batem Pertin, Exe President APLS and Wanngo Socia General Secretary APLS Tirap Unit.

Thongchi dwelt on “the challenging journey in the field of literature,” however, he said that it is  through literature  only we can understand a place and its culture in true manner. He suggested the district unit to meet at least once a month and conduct literary activities regularly.

Mr Batem Pertin also spoke on the occasion. He called for promoting literature in the local language and also suggested conducting activities in collaboration with the Assamese literary society in the neighbouring state.

In the meeting Er Henkar Rokom Bado was appointed as the President, Nyatum Doke as General Secretary , Koi Taipodia  as Vice President,  Rikar Taipodia as AGS, Senpe Taipodia as Treasurer and Chimo Taipodia as the Convenor of the APLS Lower Siang Unit.

The meeting was followed by poetry recitation and story reading by the members. Also an amount of RS 50000 was provided by President APLS to the District unit for initial activities.

