Arunachal

Arunachal: APLS Longding District Unit formed

The meeting was chaired by YD Thongchi President APLS along with Batem Pertin, Exe President APLS and Ponung Ering President APLS East Siang Unit.

Last Updated: April 13, 2023
LONGDING- The Longding District Unit of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) was formed and inaugurated in the meeting held at the Longding on 11th April 2023. The meeting was chaired by YD Thongchi President APLS along with  Batem Pertin, Exe President APLS and Ponung Ering President APLS East Siang Unit.

While speaking at the occasion YD Thongchi spoke about the history of the formation of APLS. He encouraged the members to write in local dialect, and to write about local tradition, customs and culture; he also emphasized upon the need to document the oral history as well.

Thongchi dwelt on “the challenging journey in the field of literature,” however, he said that it is  through literature  only we can understand a place and its culture in true manner. He suggested the district unit to meet at least once a month and conduct literary activities.

Mrs Ponung Ering and Batem Pertin also spoke on the occasion. They called for promoting literature in local language and also appealed organisations like Wancho Cultural Society and Wancho Literary Mission to work hand in hand with the Longding APLS unit.

In the meeting Banwang Losu was appointed as the President, Nyatum Doke as Vice President, Manwang Wangsa as General Secretary and Mrs Sonam Socia as the Convenor of the APLS Longding Unit.

The meeting was followed by poetry recitation and story reading by the members. Also an amount of RS 50000 was provided by President APLS to the District unit for initial activities.

 

