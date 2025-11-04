Arunachal: APLA@50 Outreach Connect Inspires Youth at Geku College

GEKU- The APLA@50 Outreach Connect reached Government Model College, Geku, marking another milestone in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA). The event, held on November 4, was organized in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), with coordination by its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE).

Launched with its curtain raiser on August 4, 2025, at RGU, the APLA@50 Outreach Connect aims to foster civic awareness and democratic participation among youth across the state’s colleges.

The programme commenced with a Welcome Address by Dr. Kuku Panyang, Principal of Government Model College, Geku, who emphasized the importance of higher education in nurturing civic responsibility. “Students are the future custodians of our democracy,” he said, urging them to engage meaningfully with Arunachal Pradesh’s development narrative.

Dr. Saurav Mitra, Assistant Professor, CDOE, RGU, and Institutional Coordinator of the Outreach Connect, elaborated on the objectives of the initiative. He highlighted how the programme bridges academia and governance, offering students insights into the evolution and functioning of the state legislature. Dr. Mitra also detailed the range of competitions—debates, essay writing, and cover design—designed to stimulate creative participation and deepen students’ understanding of democratic values.

Representing the Legislative Assembly, Dedu Poyom, Librarian, APLA, underscored the significance of the 50-year milestone as a symbol of legislative maturity and democratic resilience. He expressed appreciation for academia’s role in extending the Assembly’s outreach to young citizens, fostering informed and participatory leadership.

The event’s Keynote Address was delivered by Dr. Jommi Loyi, Principal of Government Model College, Basar. Dr. Loyi offered an insightful reflection on Arunachal Pradesh’s political, educational, and social evolution, praising the Assembly’s inclusive approach to governance. Describing the state as a “mini-India,” he highlighted the harmonious coexistence of diverse cultures within its democratic framework.

Dr. Loyi also drew attention to the Ahom–Adi historical ties, calling them early examples of cooperation that continue to shape Arunachal’s pluralistic and participatory ethos. “Our shared past is not just history—it’s a living reminder of how cultural unity can strengthen democracy,” he said. His address inspired students to uphold constitutional values and contribute to an inclusive and progressive Arunachal.

The day’s programme also featured a Debate Competition, where students articulated their perspectives on governance, democracy, and youth leadership, followed by a Prize Distribution Ceremony honoring the winners.

Delivering the Vote of Thanks, S.K. Dey, Senior Reporter at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, expressed appreciation to the dignitaries, faculty, and students for their enthusiastic participation and commitment.

As the APLA@50 Outreach Connect continues its journey across higher education institutions, it reinforces the Assembly’s mission to strengthen youth engagement with democratic governance and celebrate five decades of legislative excellence in Arunachal Pradesh.