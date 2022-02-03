Arunachal: APFA relected CM Pema Khandu as its President

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), in its Annual General Body Meeting (AGM)-cum-Election held at Tawang today, re-elected Chief Minister Pema Khandu as its President for the next four years. Khandu was unanimously elected President of the Association four years ago for the first time.

Expressing gratitude to the APFA members, constituting representatives of various District Football Associations (DFAs), Khandu said it would be his privilege to lead AFA and contribute in development of football as well as other sports in the state.

“You must understand that as Chief Minister of the state, I will not be physically available for all decisions and events of the Association but whenever my personal intervention as President APFA is needed I will be there,” he said.

Khandu insisted that the Association work in close tandem with the department of Sports, particularly the DFAs with the District Sports Officers (DSOs) at the district level. He admitted that help in terms of grants or funds from the government side will not suffice as there are about 39 associations of various sports registered with the Sports Department.

“Instead of depending on the government for grants, APFA will associate with business houses and invite them to sponsor events or teams so that young footballers can be groomed while maintaining the popularity of football with the masses,” he said.

Expressing concern over some defunct DFAs, Khandu said it is the responsibility of APFA to rejuvenate and review them through provision of financial assistance.

Setting the tone for future objectives of APFA, he said his endeavor in the next four years would be to promote women’s football, scout and nurture young talents, allocate one football ground each to all DFAs and enhance the Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament grant from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs, which is the only annual event conducted by APFA.

He assured that APFA will coordinate with all other sports associations, the Arunachal Olympic Association, the Sports Department and the State Sports Authority to take forward all sports and games activities in the state.

Besides Khandu as the President, others elected were Kipa Takum (Senior Vice President0, Neelam John (Vice President), Likha Tapu (Vice President), Kipa Ajay (Hon Secretary) and G Doke (Advisor).