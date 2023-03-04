ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: APCTA’s  2nd Annual Sports Meet begins at Pasighat

PASIGHAT-  The Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) is organising it’s second edition of Annual Sports Meet at Pasighat Indoor Badminton hall on 4 and 5 February 2023.

The annual sports meet is organised and hosted by APCTA, JNC, Pasighat unit. The Opening Ceremony of the meet was graced by Ninong Ering, MLA 37th West Pasighat and Dr. Talung Tali, Joint Director Health Services (T&R) BPGHRC, Pasighat.

Chief Guest Ninong Ering, MLA 37th West Pasighat gracing as the Chief Guest congratulated APCTA for promoting brotherhood and bonhomie through the sports meet.

Ering also exhorted on keeping oneself healthy. Reading out lines of Mirza Ghalib he emphasised that the future of Arunachal Pradesh was on the teachers and hoped that the participating professors would lead by being role models for the state and the country.

Guest of Honour Dr. Talung Tali, Joint Director Health Services (T&R) BPGH Pasighat emphasised on the importance of being healthy.

