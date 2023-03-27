Arunachal: APCC, TSD demand probe into alleged attack on Tasso Grayu

ITANAGAR– Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee ( APCC ) is utterly shocked and strongly, condemns brutal murder of veteran Congress leader Lt Tasso Grayu, who was stabbed with a sharp weapon near Tasso Lapang at Hari village, Ziro at around 8.30 pm on 22% March 2023, stated Rajen Nani, Vice President, APCC.

Rajen further informed that “ the entire Apatani villages in Ziro-Hapoli Assembly Constituency are covered with CCTV cameras, but unfortunately, no CCTV installed in Hari village. The unknown miscreant took the advantage of non-installation of CCTV at Hari village” He said .

Arunachal: Veteran Congress leader and journalist Tasso Grayu passes away

On the other hand Tanii Supuñ Dukuñ (TSD), an Apex Council of Apatani community has alleged that “ The Tasso Grayu was allegedly stabbed by an unknown miscreant on March 22, and he succumbed to his injuries two days later on March 24 at TRIHMS, Naharlagun” .

In a statement issued on Sunday, the TSD said it condemns the dastardly and murderous attack on Lt Tasso Grayu by an unknown miscreant in Hari village on 22.03.2023 and demands complete unbiased investigation. Administration should immediately apprehend the culprit and award severe exemplary punishment,” it said.

Meanwhile, both the APCC and demanded and investigation of the case and immediate arrest of the, culprit and seek for an exemplary punishment.