Arunachal: APCC President Bosiram Siram Launches ‘Vote Chori’ Signature Campaign in Pasighat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday launched the nationwide ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chor’ signature campaign in Pasighat, East Siang district, as part of a call given by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The campaign aims to highlight alleged electoral fraud and demand greater transparency from the Election Commission of India.

Launching the drive from Ward No. 5 of Pasighat Municipal Council, APCC President Bosiram Siram said the Congress party plans to collect five crore signatures from citizens across the country. These will be submitted to the President of India and the Election Commission to press for reforms and accountability.

“Vote Chori Signature Campaign is a people’s movement to safeguard democracy. The right to vote is sacred – it is the voice of the people, the strength of the poor, the hope of the youth, and the guarantee of justice. Yet, we are witnessing how this sacred right is being looted and stolen,” Siram said while addressing the gathering.

He accused the ruling BJP of engaging in systematic “vote theft” with the alleged complicity of the Election Commission. Siram said the campaign is not only about collecting signatures but also about “raising a collective voice against injustice.”

The APCC chief, while going door to door to collect signatures, emphasized that clean voter rolls and transparent processes are crucial for free and fair elections. He called upon citizens from all walks of life – students, workers, women, farmers, and elders – to join the movement.

APCC has also placed specific demands before the Election Commission, including:

Making voting machines fully verifiable.

Public release of deletion and addition lists with photographs before every election.

Establishing a grievance redressal system for wrongful deletions.

Announcing a clear cut-off date in advance to prevent last-minute manipulations.

Prosecuting officials or agents involved in voter suppression.

The party further urged the Commission to release digital voter rolls to enable public and party-led audits. “Every vote must be counted, every voter must be respected, and every election must be free and fair,” Siram declared.

The campaign, which began in August with rallies and torch marches across India, has now reached grassroots levels in Arunachal Pradesh through door-to-door mobilization.