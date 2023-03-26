Arunachal: APCC organises ‘Satyagraha’ in solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee ( APCC ) has organized a “Peaceful Satyagraha on 26th March 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar in solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and in support of his fearless & uncompromising fight against the BJP’s Political vendetta.

Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and disqualification from the membership of Lok Sabha is a strong signal that the world’s largest democracy is under a serious threat. Rahul Gandhi has been consistently questioning and exposing the relationship between Modi and Adani, on various platforms, APCC stated.

Further APCC stated that “Trembles by his fearlessness and unstoppable fight against the misuse of power by Modi to help his dear friend Adani and fearing that he would expose their nexus in the Parliament, the entire Modi regime is resorting to such crooked measures to silence his voice”.

Nabam Tuki, President APCC in his speech said that the erroneous disqualification of Rahul Gandhi is an attack on democratic principles & constitutional values of India and a Black Day in the history of Indian democracy. Dictatorship can only snatch membership not to Rahul Gandhi’s and Congress voice, he added.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi is not alone in this fight, millions of congressmen and crores of people irrespective of their political affiliations are with him in this fight for truth and Justice. We fight for the Truth, We Stand for the Truth to save democracy; we are not going to fear.