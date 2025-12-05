Arunachal: APCC Files Complaint Against Minister Ojing Tasing

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has formally lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC) against Panchayat Minister Ojing Tasing, accusing him of threatening voters and violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during an election gathering.

In its submission, the APCC attached video footage and eyewitness accounts that purportedly show the minister declaring that government schemes and development funds would not be sanctioned to IMC wards and ZPM segments where BJP candidates lose. The party claims this amounts to coercion and misuse of official authority.

APCC Panchayat and Municipal Election Committee chairperson Mrs. Mina Toko described the alleged remark as “undemocratic, unethical and illegal,” arguing that such statements compromise the fairness of the ongoing 2025 Panchayat and Municipal Elections.

The complaint cites potential violations under:

Model Code of Conduct, which prohibits ministers from leveraging government position to influence voters.

Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, relating to corrupt practices and undue influence.

Constitutional principles of free and fair elections.

The APCC has requested the SEC to:

Take immediate cognizance of the matter. Initiate disciplinary and legal action under electoral laws. Prevent further misuse of authority by ruling leaders. Ensure free, fair and intimidation-free polling across the state.

Mrs. Toko stated that swift action is essential to protect voters from political pressure and uphold democratic integrity. The party has also asked the SEC to acknowledge the complaint and report follow-up action.

The SEC has not issued an official response at the time of filing this report.