Arunachal: APCC condemns Techi Meena Lishi’s murder

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vehemently condemn the recent broad daylight murder of a Pregnant woman namely Techi Meena Lishi and appeal speedy and stringent investigation into the murder case to unveil the truth and bring justice to the deceased and her family members.

By extending deepest condolences to the grieved family, APCC demands that every single person involved in hatching conspiracy to murder the pregnant woman must be punished under the law stringently so that no such heinous crime hereafter will be committed.

The state has never witnessed such execution of dangerously unforeseen crime against women. However , in recent years crime and violence against women is unswerving and increasing expeditiously in the state. Abduction, domestic violence, Rape, Molestation, forced and early marriages has become common sight in the state. And moreover, Women of the state are subjected to unaccounted varied violence and torture which generally goes under reported.

APCC urge that the State government to focus more on rising crime against women and enforce the laws effectively to end the sufferings which women go through due to imbalanced practices of customs and disproportionate changing social set up.

The govt must also ensure provisions for the protection , safety and security of women folk.