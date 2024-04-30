Arunachal: APCC alleged discrepancies during re-polling at Dingsar and Lengi PS

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee ( APCC ) has demanded a repoll in 22-Dingsar and 45-Lengi polling stations under the 22-Nacho Assembly constituency alleging gross violations of the polling process during the repoll held on April 24.

Addressing a press conference at Arunachal Press Club, APCC Vice President Toko Mina alleged “violation of election guidelines and engaging themselves in illegal activities by polling team during the re-polling process”. She called for action against the polling teams assigned for these two polling station for re-polling.

She alleged that as per the Conduct of Election Rules, it is mandatory to provide form 17C to the polling agent, but the said form was not provided to the Dingsar and Lengi polling agents of the INC candidate,” Mina further claimed that the polling team violated the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

She further highlighted the presence of armed paramilitary personnel inside the polling stations, which she claimed created undue pressure on the electoral system”.

Toko Mina highlighted the delays in the voting process at the 22-Dingsar polling station and the huge discrepancy between the recorded votes in EVM and the electoral register. Through inspection, it was found that during the 3-hour voting process, the EVM showed 235 votes while Only 185 voters were registered in the electoral register.

Similarly, supervision of the voting process is not allowed at the 45-Lengi polling station. Who can guarantee the authenticity of the voting process if it is not made public?.

Mina alleged that despite instances of double voting, when INC polling agents requested challenge fees and forms from the presiding officers to question the identity of suspected fake voters, their requests were denied.

She also pointed out the failure to provide form 17C to polling agents, a mandatory requirement under the Conduct of Election Rules.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) filed a complaint against the election officials of Upper Subansiri district over the above-mentioned anomalies, seeking re-polling at 22-Dingsar and 45-lengi polling stations.

The APCC threatened to initiate a “rigorous democratic movement” if their demands for re-polling were not addressed promptly