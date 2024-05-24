Arunachal: Apatani Youth Tamo Moko wins Gold at National MMA Championship

ITANAGAR- Thirteen-year-old Apatani youth Tamo Moko, has created history by becoming the youngest fighter to win a gold medal in the 4th Kerala MMA State Championship. This remarkable achievement has made his state Arunachal Pradesh and community proud.

Competing in the 51kg weight category, Moko displayed exceptional talent at the event held in Calicut, Kerala, from May 17 to 18.

A student of Class 8 at Government TPD Middle School in Ziro, his remarkable achievement not only highlights his exceptional skills in Mixed Martial Arts but also brings pride to his state and community.

Moko’s dedication, perseverance, and outstanding performance on the championship stage have earned him well-deserved recognition and admiration.

His victory serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and underscores the potential and talent present in the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Apatani Students’ Union (ASU) also extended their congratulations to Moko, highlighting that “his victory serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and underscores the potential and talent present in the youth of Arunachal.”