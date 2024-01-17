Arunachal: Apatani students on educational tour to NCR and Jaipur

ZIRO- Delhi Police Special Commissioner and President of Helping Hands Society, Robin Hibu flagged-off the week-long educational tour of Apatani students to National Capital Region and Jaipur at Delhi recently.

Speaking on the occasion, the first IPS officer of the state Robin Hibu advised the students to be disciplined, laborious and be worthwhile citizens of the state and the country.

During the week-long tour starting from 9th to 17th January, 41 Apatani students visited various historical places and monuments including India Gate, Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Lotus Temple and Swami Narayan Akhsardam Temple at Delhi.

At Jaipur, the students visited the Amber Palace, Jaal Mahal, Seesh Mahal, Hawa Mahal, JantarMantar and City Palace.

The educational tour was organized by Apatani Students Union and Apatani Students Union Capital Complex, Itanagar led by organizing chairman Koj Rissang and Secretary Nani Nomo.

Meanwhile, the students expressed gratitude to generous well wishers who supported and contributed for the tour particularly Minister and local MLA TageTaki, Delhi Police personnel Om Prakash and Sanjay Goswami for the local arrangements.