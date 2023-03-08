Arunachal: Apatani singer Ania Leegang honored at International Women’s Day celebration

ZIRO- Popularly nicknamed as Lata Mangeshkar of Apatani Plateau for her yeomen contributions in the field of music for past three decades, Ania Leegang was conferred the Women Achiever Award in the field of Art and Culture during the International Women’s Day celebration at Dorjee Khandu State Conventional Centre today.

Born in 1972 and married to Apatani film and music industry pioneer late Leegang Tachang, Ania started her singing career at a tender age in 1989 as a Radio artist at All India Radio Itanagar and recorded her first Apatani duet song ‘Niim Kane Hendu Nimmi’ with Apatani legendary male singer Hage Tade like India’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar who started singing at an early age of five.

In 1991 Ania made her mark as a lead female singer at maiden Apatani music audio album Popi Sarmi Vol-I & II which not only popularized and propelled Apatani music industry but also inspired other tribes to bring out music album in the form of audio cassette.

In 1997 Ania was the designer for the trendsetter traditional fashion show competitions in the state. In 1998, the Popi Sarmin Society awarded her the best female singer. Ania was also the first radio announcer at All India Radio, Ziro in 2000. In 2003 she standardized, recorded and digitized the famous ‘Apatani Daminda Folk Song’ in audio format for use by public all over the state during mega-dance at the festivals. She was also the playback singer for video album ‘Nom Ngo Miipa Do’, the tittle song of Mundo video album in the same year.

Besides being a founder member of Popi Sarmin Society, the custodian of Apatani art and culture, Ania also held many significant portfolios in the field of music and culture. She appeared as judge in the cultural events at the Central Dree Festivals held at Ziro and Itanagar and at Lower Subansiri Idols. Ania was also Executive Member of North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) Dimapur, Nagaland from 2013 to 2015 and Social and Culture Secretary of Tani Supun Dukun (TSD), the apex body of Apatani. Presently Ania is General Secretary of Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ). Ania has so far recorded more than 200 vernacular songs till date.

Recollecting her vast experience in the field of music and culture, Ania said singing had never been her profession but it had always been something that she loved and where her heart lied. In her message to upcoming budding singers of the state, Ania says always love doing what you do. A discipline of any form requires perseverance. Follow your passion. This is the only thing that will bring joy and spark in your life. You can achieve anything in your life if you remain focused and dedicated in your goal.

A graduate in Agriculture from College of Agriculture Mezipema Nagaland, Ania is currently posted as a Peripatetic Training Officer at Farmer’s Training Centre, Ziro.