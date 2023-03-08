ADVERTISMENT
Entertainment

Arunachal: Apatani singer Ania Leegang honored at International Women’s Day celebration

Ania started her singing career at a tender age in 1989 as a Radio artist at All India Radio Itanagar.........

Last Updated: March 8, 2023
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Apatani singer Ania Leegang honored at International Women’s Day celebration

ZIRO-  Popularly nicknamed as Lata Mangeshkar of Apatani Plateau for her yeomen contributions in the field of music for past three decades, Ania Leegang was conferred the Women Achiever Award in the field of Art and Culture during the International Women’s Day celebration at Dorjee Khandu State Conventional Centre today.

Born in 1972 and married to Apatani film and music industry pioneer late Leegang Tachang, Ania started her singing career at a tender age in 1989 as a Radio artist at All India Radio Itanagar and recorded her first Apatani duet song ‘Niim Kane Hendu Nimmi’ with Apatani legendary male singer Hage Tade like India’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar who started singing at an early age of five.

Watch Video-  ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

In 1991 Ania made her mark as a lead female singer at maiden Apatani music audio album Popi Sarmi Vol-I & II which not only popularized and propelled Apatani music industry but also inspired other tribes to bring out music album in the form of audio cassette.

Related Articles

In 1997 Ania was the designer for the trendsetter traditional fashion show competitions in the state. In 1998, the Popi Sarmin Society awarded her the best female singer. Ania was also the first radio announcer at All India Radio, Ziro in 2000. In 2003 she  standardized, recorded and digitized the famous ‘Apatani Daminda Folk Song’ in audio format for use by public all over the state during mega-dance at the festivals. She was also the playback singer for video album ‘Nom Ngo Miipa Do’, the tittle song of Mundo video album in the same year.

Besides being a founder member of Popi Sarmin Society, the custodian of Apatani art and culture, Ania also held many significant portfolios in the field of music and culture. She appeared as judge in the cultural events at the Central Dree Festivals held at Ziro and Itanagar and at Lower Subansiri Idols. Ania was also Executive Member of North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) Dimapur, Nagaland from 2013 to 2015 and Social and Culture Secretary of Tani Supun Dukun (TSD), the apex body of Apatani. Presently Ania is General Secretary of Apatani Women Association  Ziro (AWAZ). Ania has so far recorded more than 200 vernacular songs till date.

Watch Video-  Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

Recollecting her vast experience in the field of music and culture, Ania said singing had never been her profession but it had always been something that she loved and where her heart lied. In her message to upcoming budding singers of the state, Ania says always love doing what you do. A discipline of any form requires perseverance. Follow your passion. This is the only thing that will bring joy and spark in your life. You can achieve anything in your life if you remain focused and dedicated in your goal.

A graduate in Agriculture from College of Agriculture Mezipema Nagaland, Ania is currently posted  as a Peripatetic Training Officer at Farmer’s Training Centre, Ziro.

Tags
Last Updated: March 8, 2023
2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Itanagar: Carnival Chakang Cinemas(C3) theater opens at Naharlagun

Itanagar: Carnival Chakang Cinemas(C3) theater opens at Naharlagun

Arunachal CM felicitates Badhaai Do actor Chum Darang

Arunachal CM felicitates Badhaai Do actor Chum Darang

Oriah Festival: Cultural Night in Honor of Radio Artist of Pongchau

Oriah Festival: Cultural Night in Honor of Radio Artist of Pongchau

Pema Khandu shares video of artist singing traditional Monpa song

Pema Khandu shares video of artist singing traditional Monpa song

Chum Darang on playing Bhumi Pednekar's girlfriend in Badhaai Do

Chum Darang on playing Bhumi Pednekar’s girlfriend in Badhaai Do

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to release in theatres on Nov 25 2022

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ to release in theatres on Nov 25 2022

Model Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay arrested for allegedly assaulting her

Model Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay arrested for allegedly assaulting her

Roshni Dada wins MTV Supermodel Of The Year season 2, walks the ramp with Milind Soman

Roshni Dada wins MTV Supermodel Of The Year season 2, walks the ramp with Milind Soman

SHOCKING: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passes away

SHOCKING: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passes away

MTV Supermodel of the Year 2: Roshni Dada of Arunachal Pradesh joins the show

MTV Supermodel of the Year 2: Roshni Dada of Arunachal Pradesh joins the show

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button