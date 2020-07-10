Arunachal: Apatani community donates medical aids fight against COVID-19 in Pasighat

Pasighat ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- The Apatani community based in Pasighat has donated a Rs. 1 lakh worth medical aids like 3 layer surgical mask, hand sanitizer and hair cover/cap to the management of Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat, Supt. of Police and Pasighat Municipal office today.

This noble contribution was made by Apatani community of Pasighat under the aegis of ‘Pasighat Apatani Welfare Society’ (PAWS) on the occasion of their Dree festival celebration of which was suspended here due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“We donated 2500 masks and 2500 hair cover/cap at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, 1500 masks with 97 hand sanitizers at Superintendent of Police office and 1000 masks with 90 hand sanitizers at Pasighat Municipal Office today”, said Er. Hibu Tama, Chairman and Dr. Taru Tazung, General Secretary PAWS.

Both Tama and Tazung from PAWS also felt that the COVID-19 pandemic needed a joint effort from all communities and society to support the District Administration and medical team to overcome the challenges of this pandemic.

PAWS also appealed to all other societies and organizations to come forward in helping and cooperating the administration and medical agencies while abiding by the government guidelines of lockdown and restrictions.