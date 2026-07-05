Arunachal: Apatani Community Celebrates Dree festival in Daporijo

DAPORIJO- The Apatani community of Daporijo celebrated Dree Festival 2026 with enthusiasm at the TCS Secretariat in Daporijo on Sunday, bringing together community members, dignitaries, government officials and the public in a celebration of tradition, unity and cultural identity.

The celebration was organised under the leadership of Dree Celebration Committee Chairman Duyu Lampong, with Pura Tagia serving as Secretary. Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo served as the Chief Advisor to the celebration.

Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki, who attended the programme as Chief Patron, praised the Apatani community for its discipline, intelligence and progressive outlook.

Addressing the gathering, Soki drew a comparison between the Apatani and Japanese communities, saying both had achieved progress while remaining rooted in their respective cultural traditions. He said preserving cultural identity while embracing development offered a model worth emulating.

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Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui, attending as Chief Guest, highlighted the resilience and hardworking nature of the Apatani community and its contribution to the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

He noted that many civil servants, government officers and professionals from the community had contributed to public administration and the state’s development. He encouraged younger generations to uphold the values of dedication, perseverance and cultural pride.

Upper Subansiri Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar Yadav, who attended as Guest of Honour, appreciated the community’s cultural heritage, discipline and harmonious way of life.

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He also acknowledged its contribution to the socio-economic development of the state and urged community members to continue preserving their traditions while promoting peace and communal harmony.

The programme featured a series of cultural performances highlighting Apatani traditions, music, dances and customs. Traditional songs and dances formed a major part of the celebration, offering the audience a glimpse into the community’s cultural heritage.

The annual Dree celebration is an important expression of Apatani cultural identity and traditionally reflects the community’s close relationship with agriculture, nature and collective wellbeing. Celebrations held outside the Apatani Valley also provide an opportunity for community members to maintain cultural connections and pass traditions to younger generations.

The Daporijo event concluded with participants reaffirming the importance of preserving Apatani heritage while strengthening unity and mutual respect among the diverse communities of Upper Subansiri district.