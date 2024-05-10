ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: AP University authority inspected the Academic Building

After the inspection a meeting was also held at Registrar office and discussed various issues.

Last Updated: May 10, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: AP University authority inspected the Academic Building

PASIGHAT-   The Arunachal Pradesh University ( APU ) Registrar, Narmi Darang, along with contractors and JE PWD,  University State Officer, Dr. Tagam Dabi and University Public Information Officer, Dr. Yab Rajiv Camder inspected the under construction Academic building on the university on 9 May 2024.

After the inspection a meeting was also held at Registrar office and discussed various issues.  During the meeting, Narami Darang told the contractors and JE PWD to complete the academic building construction by 30 June 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

He also informed them that the academic building will be inaugurated by the Chancellor and, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik by July 2024, as the University’s next academic session will start in August month. Further, he also told them that the University needs 10 days (approx.) for the preparation for the inaugural programme.

Related Articles

The contractors and the JE PWD positively assured that the construction of the academic building will be completed by June month and the same will be handed over to the university.

After the meeting,  Narmi Darang along with Dr. Tagam Dabi and Dr. Yab Rajiv Camder inspected the academic building and instructed the contractors and JE PWD to alter some switchboard fittings location of the classroom.

Also Read- Protest continue against illegal appointments in PHED & WS dept

During the inspections of the academic building, it has been found that 70 per cent of work has been completed. However, the contractors and JE PWD assured that 30 per cent of the work will be completed by June month positively.

Further, the next inspection of the academic building has been designated on 31 May 2024.

Tags
Last Updated: May 10, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Truck Carrying Iron Rods Falls into Kurung River, Driver Feared Dead

Arunachal: Truck Carrying Iron Rods Falls into Kurung River, Driver Feared Dead

Arunachal: Himalayan University organised its 6th Convocation Ceremony

Arunachal: Himalayan University organised its 6th Convocation Ceremony

Arunachal: APU Vice-Chancellor meet the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: APU Vice-Chancellor meet the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: SCCZ holds Commencement Ceremony

Arunachal: SCCZ holds Commencement Ceremony

Arunachal: Workshop on Sensitization of Departments for the Capacity Building on Specific Learning Disabilities held at RGU

Arunachal: Workshop on Sensitization of Departments for the Capacity Building on Specific Learning Disabilities held at RGU

ITANAGAR- A male Asiatic black bear cub was rescued from the Sagalee region of Papum Pare district by the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal: Orphaned Asiatic black bear cub gets a new lease on life at CBRC

Arunachal: Department of AHV & DD, Nirjuli observes May Day with plantation of saplings

Arunachal: Department of AHV & DD, Nirjuli observes May Day with plantation of saplings

Arunachal: KVK Geku conducts one day training on importance of vegetable production for self sufficiency

Arunachal: KVK Geku conducts one day training on importance of vegetable production for self sufficiency

Arunachal: Helping Hands sets up Serene Counseling Hub at Ziro

Arunachal: Helping Hands sets up Serene Counseling Hub at Ziro

Meet Tungam Riba, The First Female Bus Conductor in Arunachal Pradesh

Meet Tungam Riba, The First Female Bus Conductor in Arunachal Pradesh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button