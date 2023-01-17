ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: AP senior civil service officers at LSBAA join NGGW celebration

The overall training program is going on under the direction of Director General NCGG, Bharat Lal.

Last Updated: January 17, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal Pradesh senior civil servants at the National Center for Good Governance (NCGG) Mussoorie and as part of National Good Governance Week ( NGGW ) celebrations

MUSSOORIE-   As part of the ongoing training for the 22 Arunachal Pradesh senior civil servants at the National Center for Good Governance (NCGG) Mussoorie and as part of National Good Governance Week ( NGGW ) celebrations across the country, the officers would leave for New Delhi for exposure and field experiences at the various ministries and departments of Government of India.

Also Read- State’s senior civil service officers at LSBAA for training

The overall training program is going on under the direction of Director General NCGG, Bharat Lal. According to an information relayed to officers by Course Coordinator and Associate Professor of NCGG Dr. B.S Bisht, the senior Arunachal Pradesh civil servants were provided one-week classroom training at NCGG, Mussoorie from 9th to 16th of this month. On 17th officers will get opportunities to interact with highly renowned speakers including Director General Centre for Science and Environment Sunita Narain, Advisor NITI Aayog  Yugal Kishore Joshi, Dr. Balram Bhargava from AIIMS and many more.

Also Read- Arunachalee entrepreneurs conferred International awards

Related Articles

On 18th and 19th, they would be taken for exposure trip and hands on experience to various line departments and ministries as part of practical field experience. It was further informed to officers that in Delhi they would visit the Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, India’s first zero energy building, India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDM), Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi Municipal Council, Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya or the Museum of Indian Prime Ministers among others.

Also Read- Students visit Tea Garden are being motivated as a Tea Entrepreneur

The officers would also be acclimatized and refreshed with various recent developmental topics including the benefits on recent development goals, overview of the national research policies, health governance in India and rejuvenation of priorities among others.

The closing ceremony of the training programme is scheduled  for 20th of this month. The overall programme is being coordinated by the NCGG, the information added.

Tags
Last Updated: January 17, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: VKV Ziro celebrates National Youth Day

Arunachal: VKV Ziro celebrates National Youth Day

APSSB MTS Admit Card 2023, Download right now

APSSB MTS Admit Card 2023, Download right now

Arunachal: BWS took the resolution to curb drug menace, Early Child Marriage, Offspring issue

Arunachal: BWS took the resolution to curb drug menace, Early Child Marriage, Offspring issue

Aruachal: Assam Rifles Flags in National Integration Tour at Longding

Aruachal: Assam Rifles Flags in National Integration Tour at Longding

Arunachal: Annual Skill Mela held at Ziro

Arunachal: Annual Skill Mela held at Ziro

Arunachal's Republic Day tableau to showcase state's tourism potential

Arunachal’s Republic Day tableau to showcase state’s tourism potential

Arunachal: Khandu Cabinet decides to harness hydropower potential of state

Arunachal: Khandu Cabinet decides to harness hydropower potential of state

Arunachal: Governor reaches out to the people in the Border Area

Arunachal: Governor reaches out to the people in the Border Area

Research Team Submit Report on the Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

Research Team Submit Report on the Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: State's senior civil service officers at LSBAA for training

Arunachal: State’s senior civil service officers at LSBAA for training

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button