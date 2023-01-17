Arunachal: AP senior civil service officers at LSBAA join NGGW celebration

MUSSOORIE- As part of the ongoing training for the 22 Arunachal Pradesh senior civil servants at the National Center for Good Governance (NCGG) Mussoorie and as part of National Good Governance Week ( NGGW ) celebrations across the country, the officers would leave for New Delhi for exposure and field experiences at the various ministries and departments of Government of India.

Also Read- State’s senior civil service officers at LSBAA for training

The overall training program is going on under the direction of Director General NCGG, Bharat Lal. According to an information relayed to officers by Course Coordinator and Associate Professor of NCGG Dr. B.S Bisht, the senior Arunachal Pradesh civil servants were provided one-week classroom training at NCGG, Mussoorie from 9th to 16th of this month. On 17th officers will get opportunities to interact with highly renowned speakers including Director General Centre for Science and Environment Sunita Narain, Advisor NITI Aayog Yugal Kishore Joshi, Dr. Balram Bhargava from AIIMS and many more.

Also Read- Arunachalee entrepreneurs conferred International awards

On 18th and 19th, they would be taken for exposure trip and hands on experience to various line departments and ministries as part of practical field experience. It was further informed to officers that in Delhi they would visit the Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, India’s first zero energy building, India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDM), Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi Municipal Council, Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya or the Museum of Indian Prime Ministers among others.

Also Read- Students visit Tea Garden are being motivated as a Tea Entrepreneur

The officers would also be acclimatized and refreshed with various recent developmental topics including the benefits on recent development goals, overview of the national research policies, health governance in India and rejuvenation of priorities among others.

The closing ceremony of the training programme is scheduled for 20th of this month. The overall programme is being coordinated by the NCGG, the information added.