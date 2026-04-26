Arunachal: AP QueerStation Flags Concerns Over Trans Bill

ITANAGAR— AP QueerStation convened a meeting on Saturday to discuss the implications of the proposed Transgender Persons (Amendment) Bill 2026, raising concerns about its potential impact on transgender individuals in the state.

Participants at the meeting reported instances of alleged discrimination at district administrative offices, including being denied services and facing humiliation. Members attributed these experiences to both the anticipated enforcement of provisions in the proposed bill and a broader lack of awareness and sensitivity among officials.

The discussion also focused on ongoing legal challenges to similar provisions before the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Community members explored the possibility of initiating legal action from Arunachal Pradesh. Advocate Ebo Milli, who attended the meeting, outlined procedural aspects of filing petitions and emphasised the importance of pursuing legal remedies.

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Concerns were raised regarding provisions that may require medical or administrative verification for gender identity. According to participants, such requirements could impose disproportionate burdens on economically vulnerable individuals, particularly those in rural areas. Sawang Wangchha noted that these processes may involve travel, medical expenses and procedural complexities that are not easily accessible to many in the state.

Members also argued that certain provisions could infringe upon the right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, stating that verification mechanisms may affect dignity, autonomy and personal liberty.

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The use of terms such as “alluring” in the draft bill was criticised as vague and open to misuse. Participants expressed concern that such language could be invoked to target individuals or support networks, particularly in contexts where discrimination and family-based violence are reported.

The meeting further highlighted the absence of recognition for indigenous gender identities from the region, including terms such as Mumbar and Mumbal. Members said the bill’s framework appeared to focus primarily on categories more commonly associated with other parts of India, potentially excluding regional identities. They also noted that trans men are not explicitly mentioned in the proposed legislation.

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AP QueerStation described the bill as exclusionary and called for a more inclusive and consultative approach to policymaking. The collective stated that it would continue to advocate for legal safeguards and social recognition for transgender individuals, emphasising the need to align legislation with constitutional principles and human rights standards.