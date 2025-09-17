Arunachal: AP QueerStation and RGU Host LGBTQIA+ Sensitization Program on Identity, Mental Health & Social Acceptance

DOIMUKH- AP QueerStation, in collaboration with the Department of Social Work, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Doimukh, organized a sensitization program on the LGBTQIA+ community, highlighting their lived experiences and addressing key challenges including livelihood, mental health, and social acceptance.

The program began with a welcome address by Asst. Professor Chaphiak Lowang, who introduced the facilitators and gave an overview of gender and sexual minority identities.

Sawang Wangchha, Queer-Trans Activist, spoke about the meaning of LGBTQIA+ and referenced local terms such as Mumbal, used in Arunachal Pradesh. Sharing his personal journey as a gay man navigating societal stigma, he recounted struggles of confusion, mockery, loneliness, and depression—challenges faced by many queer individuals.

He also shed light on the specific struggles of tribal queer-trans communities and broader global issues such as the denial of marriage and adoption rights, criminalization of homosexuality in over 60 countries, and restrictions like the prohibition on blood donation by homosexuals in India.

The second session was led by Dr. Yuma Narah, Asst. Professor of Psychology, Dept. of Humanities and Social Sciences, NERIST. She addressed mental health challenges faced by marginalized communities, explaining how systemic discrimination increases risks for queer-trans individuals compared to their cisgender-heterosexual counterparts.

Through interactive games and activities, Dr. Narah demonstrated how social hierarchies and privilege affect gender and sexual identities, often reinforcing everyday discrimination.

The program concluded with Asst. Professor Lowang encouraging students to anticipate more such sessions in the future, covering topics beyond the academic syllabus for holistic awareness.

The sensitization program was supported by the Mariwala Health Initiative.