Arunachal: AOA Secretary General Bamang Tago visits Longding

AOA asked the DOA Longding to formulate a realistic and robust District Action Plan and assured his support for development of sports in Longding District.

Last Updated: July 24, 2024
1 minute read
LONGDING-  Bamang Tago, Secretary General of Arunachal Olympic Association on his visit at Longding District held a meeting with District Olympic Association Longding. The meeting was attended by Bekir Nyorak DC Longding, Ahua Wangsu DSO Longding and representatives of DOA.

Secretary General, AOA while interacting with the participants he handed over the Saansad Khel track suits to Tailai Taham, President DOA Longding.

Taking the opportunity, the president DOA emphasized the need of a multipurpose sports complex at Longding District and shared the idea of holding TCL Olympics for encouraging the youths to opt their career in sports.

Informing about various initiatives taken like awards for DOAs which conducts highest sports activities, sponsorship from international sports companies and availing fund from CSR to meet up the sports infrastructural needs of state, Secretary General, AOA asked the DOA Longding to formulate a realistic and robust District Action Plan and assured his support for development of sports in Longding District.

Meanwhile, Bamang Tago in capacity of Chairperson, Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) also visited Sub-Jail Longding and interacted with the inmates lodged there. He further inspected the condition of jail and took a stock of jail infrastructure from Ms. Mihin Anku I/C Jail Superintendent, sub-jail Longding.

