Arunachal: Anti-tobacco flying squad seized tobacco products at Yingkiong

YINGKIONG- The anti-tobacco flying squad led by the town magistrate Miss Mum Messar, Circle Officer, Dr. India Modi District Programme Officer National Tobacco Control Programme, Upper Siang District Yingkiong, police team and the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) staff conducted a raid and seized tobacco products from various shops operating within 100 yards of educational institution at Yingkiong town as a part of nationwide Tobacco Free Youth Campaign today on 28th June’2023.

The seizures were made during a surprise checking conducted by the squad in the shops in the township to ensure that the shopkeepers are strictly complying with section 6(b) of the COTPA act.

Approximately 5.2 kg of different types of tobacco products, such as cigarettes, beedis, chewing tobacco and gutkhas were seized and 6 shopkeepers were fined for violation under section 6(b). The seized tobacco products were destroyed under the supervision of the town magistrate.

The shopkeepers were warned against selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institution and the team will be frequently conducting such kinds of raids in the coming days.

Surprise checking was conducted as per the direction of State Health Society(NTCP) and to create awareness among the community for implementation of COTPA Act 2003(Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act) Section 6(b) which states that there is prohibition of sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institution both private and public.