Arunachal: Anti tobacco Campaign held at Namsai

NAMSAI- On the occasion of ‘International day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ 2023, Anti Narcotic and Anti tobacco Campaign themed “Together we can tackle Drugs Menace”, was organised at Namsai Town Club.

Deputy Commissioner Namsai, C.R Khampa graced the event with his presence. He dwelled on the significance of commemorating the annual event and urged all to keep away from the use or abuse of drugs.

A mass Rally to help raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs pose to society was organised by Nasha Bharat Abhiyaan District Unit wherein Govt. Officials, concerned public, WWS, ANAYA, SEWA, NAA and more than 150 students participated.

A brief session on the rising impact of drugs among the youth was held among all the Rehabilitation Centres, recovering inmates, parents, members of WWS, and NGOs. The need to raise awareness about the negative impact of discrimination on people who use drugs and their families, about rising cases of AIDS and hepatitis and expanding and strengthening HIV and hepatitis prevention measures were discussed.

Various organisations, educational institutions also observed the day.