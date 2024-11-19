Arunachal: ANSU Presidential candidate SD Loda foot march against money culture

ITANAGAR- In a first-of-its-kind initiative in student elections in the state, All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) Presidential candidate SD Loda led a 32-km symbolic foot march today to raise awareness against the harmful practice of money culture in student elections.

The march began at Nyokum Lapang, Itanagar, and covered prominent educational institutions, including Women’s College Lekhi, ALA, NERIST, RGU, and Government College Doimukh.

The initiative, joined by a sizable group of students and public, aimed to advocate for integrity and genuine leadership in student bodies. “This march symbolizes a fight to restore democratic values in student elections,” Loda said.

“We want to inspire students to reject the toxic practice of cash-for-votes that undermines democracy and distorts the purpose of student representation.”

Addressing the impact of money culture, Loda emphasized the vicious cycle it perpetuates. “Candidates who spend crores during elections often find themselves mortgaging their integrity to recover expenses, compromising genuine issues and student welfare in the process,” he said.

Loda called for clean elections, highlighting the Nyishi Elite Society’s advisory against clan politics and vote-buying practices. “The Nyishi Elite Society has set an example by urging transparency and accountability. It is time for students to take responsibility and elect leaders based on merit and principles, not money,” he urged.

He acknowledged the blame game often seen during elections, with leaders accusing each other of initiating money culture. “This time, I’ve decided to end the debate by giving students the choice to vote with integrity, free from monetary influence,” Loda declared.

The march was warmly received at various institutions. At NERIST, the Students’ Union NERIST and NERIST Research Scholars’ Association welcomed the team, while RGUSU and RGURSF extended their support at RGU.

A research scholar at NERIST commented, “Money culture is a destructive force that devalues leadership. We must support candidates like SD Loda, who prioritize transparency and student welfare over financial indulgence.”

The march received overwhelming support at RGU, where a research scholar from the Political Science Department urged students to reflect on their choices. “Dear students, please don’t value yourself with a small amount of money you might receive as a token of love during elections. Being intellectuals, cast your vote responsibly and for a deserving person like SD Loda,” he appealed.

Loda concluded by appealing to voters to recognize genuine leadership and make informed decisions for the betterment of the community. “The change must start with the youth. By rejecting money culture, we can lay the foundation for a brighter, corruption-free future,” he said.