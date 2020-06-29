Arunachal: ANSU laud the services of frontline workers fighting Covid-19

Banderdewa: All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) lauded the service rendered by the frontline workers during the pandemic of outbreak of Coronavirus (COvid-19) in various parts of state.

Team of executive members led by ANSU President Toko Takam, Vice President Tana Sushil Tara, General Secretary Tukbom Ligu and other visited various checkgates and nakas in capital complex and interacted with the frontline workers and lauded their sincere and dedicated service rendered during the pandemic in the checkgates and nakas in the service of humanity.

The team also visited Gumto and Banderdewa Checkgates and lauded the selfless service to the people of capital complex in particular and state as a whole in fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Speaking to media. President Toko Takam said that it is our privilege to honour our frontline workers who are warriors and doing their best effort in keeping us safe. We are extremely glad to honour their service. We are here today and listen to their real story of their dedicated and sincere effort at various parts of capital complex without going to their homes as a safety measured of their family.

Takam said that we are satisfied with the services of frontline workers, we provided delicious food items and refreshment, provided with facemask, hand gloves and sanitizers to all of them. A sanitizers machine also being set up at Potin the entry of Lower Subansiri district. He said.

Watch Video

He further appeal all the student community in particular and yiuths in general to use facemask all-time if anyone is out of their house and office and other institutions as a preventive and safety measures to live away from Coronavirus.

ANSU General Secretary, Tukbom Ligu while said ANSU being a social origination has been doing its best effort and supporting all the frontline workers including police, health workers, sanitary workers and all other who are associated and working against the Coronavirus pandemic and also who are serving the humanity. Ligu termed the frontline workers as Hero and said that their services will be remembers as a service to the humanity.