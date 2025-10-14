Arunachal: Anjaw district Unites Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Poppy Cultivation

Quote “Culture uplifts people — addiction destroys them. Let’s choose culture that heals, not habits that harm.” — DC Millo Kojin, DC, Anjaw

In a strong show of collective resolve, the Anjaw District Administration, organized a coordination-cum-awareness programme in Hawai to combat illicit poppy cultivation and drug abuse, reaffirming the district’s commitment to the Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan.

HAWAI- In a resolute step towards a drug-free and healthy Anjaw, the District Administration organized a Coordination-Cum-Awareness Programme Against Illicit Poppy Cultivation and Drug Abuse at Hawai under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin. The initiative follows the resolutions adopted during the 12th NCORD meeting, aiming to build strong coordination among all stakeholders to tackle the rising challenges of substance abuse and illegal narcotics cultivation.

Addressing the gathering, DC Millo Kojin made a heartfelt appeal to the people of Anjaw to reject the normalization of opium consumption, urging that “drug use should never be mistaken as part of culture.” He emphasized that cultural pride must align with health, dignity, and progress, and warned that strict disciplinary action under the CCS Rules would be taken against any government official found engaging in drug or opium use. He directed all Heads of Departments to maintain vigilance and report any such cases immediately.

“Our fight against drugs is not just a law enforcement issue; it’s a fight for the soul and future of our youth. Every family, every village must take responsibility,” DC Kojin urged.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Dwivedi reaffirmed the police department’s unwavering commitment to eliminate illicit cultivation and narcotics trafficking under the NDPS Act, 1985. He emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against offenders and called for collective vigilance from the community to identify and report illegal activities.

“A drug-free Anjaw is only possible when law enforcement and the public work hand in hand,” SP Dwivedi stated.

Welcoming participants, Kalom Tasing, Circle Officer (In-charge Superintendent, Tax & Excise), explained the objectives of the programme, encouraging all community leaders to spread awareness at the grassroots level.

SDO (Hawai) Dakli Gara stressed the need for strong inter-departmental coordination and active citizen engagement, while DySP Habung Sama detailed the penalties under the NDPS Act, cautioning against the severe consequences of drug trafficking and consumption.

Representing the Health Department, Dr. Inyi Lollen highlighted the physical and psychological damage caused by drug and tobacco abuse. She underscored the importance of counseling, early intervention, and community-based de-addiction programmes.

Bamveen Appa, District Nodal Officer (SJETA), briefed on activities under the Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan, urging youth and students to become ambassadors of awareness within their communities.

On the livelihood front, DHO Taluk Hai discussed the availability of government schemes and agricultural alternatives that can provide sustainable income sources for farmers, thereby helping them move away from poppy cultivation.

The event saw active participation from ZPM Manchal Soharem Ngadong, WWSA President Bijailu Minin, All Anjaw District Students’ Union General Secretary Gingkoi Lap, Heads of Departments, Gaon Buras, and representatives from AMSU, CBOs, and other community groups.

Together, they pledged to extend full cooperation to the administration in eradicating drug abuse and illicit cultivation, reaffirming the district’s collective commitment to the government’s anti-narcotics mission.

The programme concluded with a unified resolution to strengthen coordination between government agencies, local leaders, and civil society organizations to protect Anjaw’s youth and future from the grip of addiction.