Arunachal

Arunachal: Anjaw District Holds SMC Chairpersons’ Meet to Boost Education

Last Updated: 01/08/2025
1 minute read
HAWAI ( Anjaw district)- A pivotal district-level School Management Committee (SMC) meeting was held today at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Hawai, aimed at enhancing grassroots participation in school governance under the Integrated Scheme for School Education (ISSE), Samagra Shiksha.

The meeting was chaired by Millo Kojin, Deputy Commissioner of Anjaw, and attended by Toriq Nomuk, Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE), along with Block Resource Coordinators (BRCs) and SMC Chairpersons from across the district.

In his address, Kojin urged all SMCs to proactively ensure:

  • Academic improvement
  • Mid-Day Meal regularity
  • Attendance tracking of both students and teachers
  • Frequent school-level review meetings

To address land encroachment, the DC directed SMCs to prepare sketch maps of school campuses to facilitate the issuance of Land Possession Certificates (LPCs).

In a landmark move promoting linguistic diversity, 1,000 Mishmi and 600 Meyor third language books were distributed to various schools for integration into the local curriculum.

During the interactive session, SMC Chairpersons raised practical challenges in school functioning, and DDSE Shri Toriq Nomuk encouraged greater involvement of SMCs in executing government policies, opening student bank accounts, and ensuring proper scheme implementation.

The session concluded with a collective resolve to work collaboratively for the betterment of education in the remote but culturally rich Anjaw district.

 

