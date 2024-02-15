Arunachal: Anganwadi Centre inaugurated at Gumto

GUMTO- Dy Commissioner Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen inaugurated the Anganwadi Centre of Gumto -III in the presence of Deputy Director ICDS, Aroty Tayeng on Thursday.

This AWC has been constructed on self help basis by the staffs of Doimukh ICDS project and the public of Gumto.

Expressing his happiness on the yeoman service of the staffs of the ICDS project Doimukh , DC Bomjen said that “This is an example all the govt.employees across the state should emulate. One should not restrict oneself just to the routine office works, but as the privileged sections of the society should contribute our bit for the society. “

He further assured to look into issuing LPCs to the AWCs on priority and asked the CDPO Doimukh Mrs Maya Murtem to expedite the paper woks for the LPCs.

DD ICDS Aroty Tayeng and CDPO Maya Murtem also spoke. They dwelt on the importance of including fruits in our daily diets and advised the women folk; specially pregnant and lactating mother’s to include fruits in the diets.

On the occasion fruit baskets were distributed to ten lactating and pregnant women under the “phal se poshan tak” Abhiyaan.

Land donor Techi Nisam and Chukhu Lali, who constructed the AWC were also felicitated on the occasion.

Supervisors, Anganwadi workers and PRI members attended the program.