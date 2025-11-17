Arunachal: Ane Siang Production Launches Film ‘Nanne’
Ane Siang Production formally launched the shoot of ‘Nanne,’ a film exploring women’s sacrifices, dreams, and strength in Arunachal Pradesh’s rural areas.
PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Ane Siang Production from Pasighat officially launched the shoot of much-anticipated film ‘Nanne’ today in a small yet formal ceremony that brought together the entire cast and crew.
This event marks the official beginning of shooting, with key actors like Liibo Jamoh, Orik Taboh, Karsing Ripuk, and others present to celebrate the project.
‘Nanne’ is a film deeply rooted in the real-life experiences of girls and women, particularly highlighting the unspoken sacrifices and responsibilities they carry.
The story and dialogues are written by Liibo Jamoh, who also co-directs the film alongside Dinesh Kaman, a noted figure in Mising and Adi regional cinema.
The film’s makeup artistry is entrusted to Sunita Chungkürang, with lyrical contributions from Bodong Yirang, Nakkeng Perme, and Star Siram.
The musical score features celebrated singers from the region including Gisáng Megü, Oling Megu, Oyut Boko, and Elizabeth Ratan.
The narrative of ‘Nanne’ centers on a woman who postpones her own dreams, including marriage, to fulfill familial duties. It aims to portray the strength, dedication, and love behind such choices, encouraging a deeper understanding and respect for women’s quiet struggles.
The film seeks to redefine womanhood as a resilient spirit, embodying empathy and sacrifice in the context of Arunachal Pradesh’s countryside.
Liibo Jamoh expressed optimism about the project’s meaningful beginning, while director Dinesh Kaman highlighted the film’s potential to add value to regional cinema and spark necessary conversations.
As shooting begins, ‘Nanne’ promises not only entertainment but also a reflective look at the lives of women in this frontier state.