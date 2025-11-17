Arunachal: Ane Siang Production Launches Film ‘Nanne’

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Ane Siang Production from Pasighat officially launched the shoot of much-anticipated film ‘Nanne’ today in a small yet formal ceremony that brought together the entire cast and crew.

This event marks the official beginning of shooting, with key actors like Liibo Jamoh, Orik Taboh, Karsing Ripuk, and others present to celebrate the project.

‘Nanne’ is a film deeply rooted in the real-life experiences of girls and women, particularly highlighting the unspoken sacrifices and responsibilities they carry.

The story and dialogues are written by Liibo Jamoh, who also co-directs the film alongside Dinesh Kaman, a noted figure in Mising and Adi regional cinema.