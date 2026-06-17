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Arunachal and Assam Strengthen Cooperation on Excise Administration

A ministerial-level meeting in Itanagar discussed excise administration, prevention of illicit trade, revenue generation and coordinated enforcement mechanisms between the two neighbouring states.

Last Updated: 17/06/2026
2 minutes read
Arunachal and Assam Strengthen Cooperation on Excise Administration

ITANAGAR — Arunachal Pradesh and Assam have agreed to strengthen cooperation in excise administration, revenue mobilisation and enforcement mechanisms following a ministerial-level meeting held at the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance, Tax, Excise and Narcotics portfolio. The Assam delegation was led by Atul Bora, Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Excise, Border Protection and Development.

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Senior officials from the Finance and Excise Departments of both states also participated in the deliberations.

Welcoming the Assam delegation, Chowna Mein highlighted the longstanding relationship between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, describing it as one based on mutual trust, cooperation and shared aspirations for regional development.

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He emphasised that close coordination between neighbouring states is increasingly important for addressing emerging governance challenges and ensuring effective implementation of laws and policies.

The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in key areas of excise administration, including prevention of illicit trade, revenue mobilisation, enforcement mechanisms and institutional capacity building.

Officials from both states also explored opportunities for developing mutually beneficial excise policies aimed at improving regulatory efficiency and enhancing State Own Revenue.

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According to Mein, challenges associated with excise administration require coordinated action, technological innovation and sustained engagement between neighbouring states.

He expressed confidence that regular dialogue and collaborative initiatives would help strengthen governance systems and serve the broader public interest.

The meeting also included presentations by officials from both governments outlining ongoing initiatives, operational challenges and areas where cooperation could be expanded.

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Discussions were held on creating a framework for continued engagement through periodic review meetings and coordinated action on issues of common concern.

Both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening institutional partnerships and fostering a collaborative approach towards efficient, transparent and accountable management of excise-related matters.

Officials noted that improved coordination between the two states could help address cross-border challenges, strengthen enforcement efforts and contribute to better revenue administration.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to deepen inter-state cooperation and build stronger mechanisms for addressing common administrative and regulatory concerns.

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Last Updated: 17/06/2026
2 minutes read
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