Arunachal: An Awareness Programme on “Cyber Crime and Related Issues” held at Himalayan University

ITANAGAR- An Awareness Programme on the theme “Cyber Crime and Related Issues” was conducted at the Himalayan University, Itanagar today. Ms. Sneha Singh, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, deliberated on the topic “Cyber-Crimes and Women Security”. The Programme was hosted by the Department of Law, Himalayan University, Itanagar.

A message from Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kuldeep Krishan Sharma, who could not make himself present at the programme owing to health issues, was read out where he welcomed and appreciated Ms. Sneha Singh for choosing Himalayan University, Itanagar to share her expertise and experiences on the subject.

Also Read- 5th convocation of Himalayan University held at Jullang campus

The programme was graced by authorities of the Himalayan University, Itanagar including Professor (Dr.) K. Karthikeyan, Registrar, Prof. (Dr.) Debaprasad Dev, Dean, Research Committee, Dr. Dipongpou, Proctor and DSW as well as Head, Department of Political Science, Dr. Akhil R, Dy. Coordinator, IQAC, Dr. Jadab Dutta, Head, Department of Education, Mr. Reyom Ette, Head Administration, In-charge, Ms. Joram Pera, Head, In-charge, Department of English, and faculty members of the Department of Law namely Ms. Ripe Bagra, Mr. Heni Dirchi, Mr. Onyok Tayeng, Mr. Mansai Tamai and Ms. Reshmi Bam.

Professor (Dr.) Karkthikeyan inaugurated the programme by highlighting the importance of the awareness in the field of cyber-crime stating that law can play an important role in safeguarding ourselves from the dangers of cyber-crime.

Also Read- ’56th Engineers Day’ Celebrated at Himalayan University

Speaking on the topic, Ms. Sneha dwelt at length on various aspects of cyber-crime explaining its unique nature, complexity, and vulnerability of our day-to-day lives. Ms. Sneha also emphasised on the need for the women to be vigilant and extra-cautious in handling their social media accounts saying that all personal data are unsafe and can be unsafe and can be exploited at any time.

She cautioned that the law relating to cyber crime is rapidly evolving and hence, carefulness is the only defence. During the interactive session, Ms. Sneha clarified to various issues raised by students including what to do in case of phone hacking, social media account hacking and hacking of personal data, etc. Ms. Sneha called upon the youth in general and students of law in particular to spread awareness about the dangers and risks posed by cyber-crime to the society.

Miss Ripe Bagra and Mr. Mansai Tamai compered the programme and proposed the Vote of Thanks respectively.