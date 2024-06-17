Arunachal: AMWS Ziro celebrates Golden Jubilee

ZIRO- The All Millo Welfare Society, Ziro (AMWS) of Millo clan celebrated its Golden Jubilee at Tage Dolo Jubilee Hall, Tajang here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Millo Bakhang, Advisory Board chairman of AMWS spoke at length on evolution of AMWS and urged the clan members to maintain unity and brotherhoodness among themselves.

Millo Pushang, chairman of Capital Complex Millo Halu Welfare Association (CCMHWA) advised the younger generation to be sincere in their respective fields and to follow the footsteps of their clan elders.

Chairman AMWS Millo Guthe thanked all the clan members, relatives and well-wishers for joining the programme in large numbers. Millo Yubbe, General Secretary of AMWS society and AMWS Assistant General secretary Er. Millo Tade also spoke on the occasion.

During the occasion, pioneers, achievers, record holders and award winners of AMWS in different fields were felicitated, while the book on ‘Genealogy and Who’s Who of Millo clan’ compiled by Millo Pushang was also released on the occasion by Millo Bida, the senior most Millo clan member.

Earlier, to commemorate the momentous occasion, a week-long celebration comprising various games and sports including inter-clan futsal tournament, marathon race, cultural and literary events was organized from 9th to 16th June.

A marathon race with the theme ‘Zero Drugs Ziro’ was also held on 15th June which was flagged off by Millo Bida, former Director (Planning) and Advisory Board Chairman of Capital Complex Millo Halu Welfare Association (CCMHWA).

A cleanliness drive was also conducted on 14th June at the premises of Ngilyang Grayu Govt. Secondary School, Tajang.