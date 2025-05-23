ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: AMSU Felicitates Tawang School Toppers; MLA Namgey Tsering Pledges Continued Educational Support

Zomkhang Hall event celebrates students’ academic achievements with awards, inspiration, and community solidarity.

Last Updated: 23/05/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: AMSU Felicitates Tawang School Toppers; MLA Namgey Tsering Pledges Continued Educational Support

TAWANG- In a heartening celebration of academic excellence, the All Monpa Students Union (AMSU) organized a grand felicitation programme at Zomkhang Hall, Tawang, honoring top-performing students from Classes V, VIII, X, and XII across government and private institutions.

The event was graciously sponsored by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, who reaffirmed his commitment to supporting education in the region.

Toppers were awarded trophies and cash prizes, with several dignitaries, including Dy. SP Taso Kato, DDSE Hridar Phuntso, and MMT and TMES leaders, attending the ceremony. The presence of parents, student union members, and education officials added warmth to the community-driven initiative.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Namgey Tsering congratulated the achievers and emphasized values of hard work, sincerity, and discipline as keys to long-term success. He also announced educational support for economically weaker students and encouraged youth to pursue sports for both physical and professional development.

Arunachal: AMSU Felicitates Tawang School Toppers; MLA Namgey Tsering Pledges Continued Educational Support

The MLA highlighted the importance of health, hygiene, and environmental consciousness, unveiling plans for a District Task Force on cleanliness and public awareness. He issued a strong call to youth to resist drugs and negative influences and instead choose paths that uplift themselves and the community.

DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntso, in his remarks, praised the students and educators, and lauded AMSU for organizing such a motivational event. The programme ended with a community lunch and a vote of thanks from AMSU’s executive members.

