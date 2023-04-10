Arunachal: Amit Shah launches Vibrant Villages Programme in Kibithoo

KIBITHOO ( Arunachal Pradesh ) – Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the era when anyone could encroach India’s borderlands has passed and no one can dare cast an evil eye on its territorial integrity. Shah said the valour of the Army and ITBP personnel ensures that no one can encroach even an inch of India’s land.

“The era is gone when anyone could encroach on our lands. Now, not even land equal to ‘sui ki noke’ (inch of land) can be encroached…,” the minister said. He said no one can cast an evil eye on India because of the security forces who protect the country’s frontiers.

Mr Shah said while launching ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ from Kibithoo in Anjaw district, the border village of Arunachal Pradesh which is about 11 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and about 40 km from the India, China and Myanmar tri-junction.

On the other hand, according to media reports, China firmly opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ongoing visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying it violated Beijing’s territorial sovereignty and is not “conducive” to peace and tranquiliity in the border regions.

Shah’s visit to the border state came in the backdrop of Beijing’s move of renaming 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh last week, claiming them as part of its territory. However, India slammed China’s move asserting that the state has “always been” and will “always be” an integral part of India.

Meanwhile, This is not the first time China has attempted such a renaming of places in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.