Arunachal: AMCSU organizes career counseling program at GHSS Mebo

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A two day career counseling programme was organized by All Mebo Circle Students’ Union ( AMCSU ) at Govt. Hr. Secondary School, Mebo on Thursday and Friday for the students of the GHSS Mebo and others in order to provide career options to the students.

The two day career counseling was organized in collaboration with Career Point Itanagar, a coaching institute based in Itanagar and the several students of the school got benefited from the programme wherein students were taught and made aware about the best career options based on their choices and preferences, informed AMCSU President, Kangge Tayeng.

From the part of Career Point coaching centre, Itanagar, Rupjyoti Baruah and Marto Gamkak explained and elaborated the importance of choosing the right career based on the choices and preferences of the each students, as wrong choice of career often ruins the lives of many students.

The programme was also graced and motivated by Odhuk Tabing, Dy. Director of School Education, East Siang District, Pasighat and Smti Olak Ratan, Principal, GHSS Mebo and appreciated the effort initiated by team AMCSU led by Kangge Tayeng, General Secretary, Akunam Gamnoh and Education Secretary, Kaling Ratan.

The team AMCSU expressed their thankfulness to the DDSE East Siang and Principal, GHSS Mebo including the representatives of Career Point Itanagar for making the programme successful.

It is important to quote here that, the team AMCSU has taken up several welfare activities for the students. The team AMCSU also recently helped the forest department in seizing several logs of illegal timber from river Tarotamak as a part of their initiative to save forest. The union is also gearing up for conducting a drug awareness programme at Mer village next week.