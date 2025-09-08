Arunachal

Arunachal: AMCSU & IMWK Felicitate 48 Topper Students from Mebo Sub-Division; MLA Oken Tayeng Lauds the Initiative

A total of 48 topper students from Classes V, VIII, X, and XII were felicitated

PASIGHAT-  In a bid to inspire academic excellence among young learners, the All Mebo Constituency Students’ Union (AMCSU), in collaboration with the Itanagar Mebobian Welfare Kebang (IMWK), organized its 3rd annual felicitation programme at Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Mebo auditorium on Monday.

The event was graced by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng as Chief Guest, Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang as Guest of Honour, and Adi Baane Kebang General Secretary Er. Geyon Tayeng as Special Guest, alongside leaders from AdiSU.

A total of 48 topper students from Classes V, VIII, X, and XII were felicitated. Among the achievers were:

  • Elina Yirang (Class V, Don Bosco Mebo – 96.7%)
  • Katon Tayeng (Class X, GHSS Mebo – 88.6%)
  • Ponung Lego (Class XII Humanities, GHSS Mebo – 89.4%)
  • Mumne Borang (Class XII Science, VKV Nirjuli – 87.8%)
  • Poren Taye (Class XII Commerce, JNV Mahadevpur – 76.2%)

The topper awards for Class X and XII were sponsored by MLA Oken Tayeng and MLA Oni Panyang, with IMWK extending financial and logistical support.

Speaking at the programme, MLA Oken Tayeng congratulated the toppers and encouraged other students to work harder for future success.

“Such motivating events must continue to set positive examples for the youth. I urge students who couldn’t make it to the topper list this time to study harder and aim for the top next year,” he said.

MLA Oni Panyang and ABK General Secretary Geyon Tayeng also lauded AMCSU and IMWK for fostering a competitive and encouraging environment for students.

AMCSU President Kangge Tayeng extended gratitude to IMWK, local MLAs, GHSS Mebo Principal Olak Ratan Koyu, and community members for their continued support in making the felicitation programme a success.

This annual initiative, now in its third year, is steadily becoming a key platform to motivate students from the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency to excel academically.

