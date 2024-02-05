Arunachal: Alumni of JNC Economic dept rejuvenates office room, donates White Board and Chairs as a payback gesture

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The alumni of Economic department of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat comprising total of 20 members came together in rejuvenation of office room, donation of two white boards and four chairs to the economic department today under the theme ‘honouring the roots’ as a payback gestures to their department and the college. The donated items were received by HoD of the Economic department and Principal of the college amidst the presence of Vice-Principal, various department HoDs, alumni members etc.

On behalf of the alumni group, Dr. Apilang Apum explained the reason for their coming together to do the payback moves. “When I joined as a faculty member, I found the department room under pitiable condition, and the department was still using the same old blackboard. So, when I contacted my fellow bathmats informing them about the department’s condition they all willingly agreed and we decided to do the needful”, added Apum.

While speaking on the sideline of the pay-back ceremony, Nong Tayeng, Head of the Department of Economics expressed his gratitude and thankfulness to the team of alumni of the economic department actively led by Dr. Apilang Apum for the kind gesture shown to the department.

“I believe such good steps by the alumni group, especially from 2009-2012 batches with the support of other previous batches will motivate other departments and batches to contribute back to their college and the departments where they did study during their college days.”, said Nong Tayeng.

On the part of Vice Principal and Principal, Dr. Leki Sitang and Dr. Tasi Taloh, both also expressed their thankfulness to the alumni group and appreciated the kind gestures. Both Sitang and Taloh opined that the other alumni group will also follow the suit and help their respective departments and the college, as usually government funding is minimal in the government aided colleges.

The college authorities also felt that such rejuvenation of the department room will help the college getting a good rating to this state’s oldest college in view of the NAAC team’s possible visit to the college next September or October this year.