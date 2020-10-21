Arunachal: Alo Libang visits Horticulture Farms in West Kameng

Dirang- Impressed with the success of horticulture and its products in the West Kameng district, Minister for Health & FM, WCD and SJETA- Alo Libang today visited the Horticulture Farm, under the Department of Horticulture, Dirang -West Kameng to take first-hand information on cultivation of various fruits like Apple, Kiwi, Walnut and others.

‘The climatic condition and geographical areas of my home district Upper Siang is almost similar to the West Kameng, so to encourage the farmers of my district today I have personally visited a private Kiwi farm and a government-run farm at Dirang’ said, Minister Alo Libang.

Libang also added, being the Minister also for Social Justice Empowerment & Tribal Affairs, I would suggest the young generation not to rush or depend only on government jobs but there is huge scope in Agri-Horti and its allied sectors. The recent lockdown due to the pandemic has taught us the concept of ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ in every filed and opting Agri-Horticulture is one of the best examples of self-reliance, he said.

Minister, also asserted that he will support the farmers starting from his of his home district to visit Dirang to take training and first-hand information about the procedure, requirements on plantation/cultivation of fruits like Kiwi,Apple, Walnut and others.

Plant Protection Officer, Department of Horticulture, Dirang J Singh Informed that they produce plants of different fruits like Kiwi,Apple, Peach, walnut and others through grafting technique. Anyone who wants plantation of such fruits can take plants from the farm as per their climatic condition. We also have plants for all the four variety of Kiwi Allison, Bruno, Hayward and Monty, informed Singh.

Among others, ADC-Dirang-JT Obi, Circle Officer-Dr. D Tsering and other officials also accompanied the Minister.