Arunachal: Alo Libang visits Community Health Center at Bhalukpong and General Hospital at Bomdila

Bomdila– To take stoke of the COVID-19 situation and to ensure Health facilities reaching out in West Kameng district today Minister for Health & Family Welfare – Alo Libang visited Community Health Center Bhalukpong and General Hospital Bomdila.

Minister along with Local MLA Bhalukpong Kumsi Sidisow visited CHC Bhalukpong. They also interacted with staff and health officials of the hospital on various requirements. Later Libang also inspected the ongoing construction of the new building of District Hospital, Bomdila .

‘Since the outbreak of the pandemic, it was my thought to visit all the district hospitals to see the ground reality of COVID-19 situation and to discuss the grievances of the health warriors ‘stated Minister Alo Libang. He also added that he had already covered most of the eastern Arunachal and now on a whirlwind tour to west Arunachal.

Libang further added “Infrastructure development in every district is progressing but there are some common issues like shortages of manpower in almost all the hospital. To solve the issue recently APPSC has recruited more than 120 doctors of different specialization, however, there are more seats available and the requirement is also needed.

So the state government will again initiate a recruitment process for doctors and other staff for the health department with an attempt to fill the vacancies of Doctors in different hospitals added Health Minister.

When asked about the issues of District Hospital Bomdila, District Medical Officer West Kameng- Dr. Dondu Wange said that as of now the district hospital has only three specialist Pathologist, gynecologist and a surgeon, however, hospital needs atleast an Anesthesiologists, three GDMO, and atleast two lab technician to solve requirements to some extent.

DMO also expressed concern on lack of Ambulance in the hospital, ‘we have only two Ambulance one is engaged for COVID duty and the remaining one is for general duty,So as of now we need atleast two more Ambulances.

Earlier, Health Minister also conducted a meeting with Deputy Commissioner West Kameng -Karma Lekhi, ADC, Bomdila – Sang Khandu along with the officials of the Department of Social Justice Empowerment & Tribal Affairs and Women & Child Welfare Department-West Kameng . During the meeting, members have expressed concern over the defunct Aganwadi centers in the district and the shortage of staff in the department of SJE&TA- West Kameng.