Arunachal: Alo Libang inspects Pongchau CHC in Longding dist

LONGDING- Minister for Women & Child Development, SJETA and Health Alo Libang was on two day tour to Longding in order to take a stock of the health care facilities in the District.

During his two day tour, on Monday Health Minister Alo Libang visited Pongchau CHC and interacted with the DMO and the medical staffs. He said that the main aim of his visit was to understand the problems that the healthcare facilities are confronting.

He solicited the cooperation of all the concern officials and the PRI members for making the health care facility in the district vibrant. He thanked the people for supporting the Govt in its effort to contain the spread of corona.

Then Mr Libang visited Senua village where he inaugurated the Community Facility Centre funded by NEC. Speaking at the inaugural program, he talked about the issues of drug addiction and opium cultivation.

He talked about the need to find an alternative to opium cultivation as the source of livelihood. He promised all necessary help to ensure better livelihood and health care facilities in the district.

Earlier , on Sunday he visited CHC kanubari and Longding, the drug de-addiction centre; he also inspected the ongoing construction of the new building of District Hospital

During his visit Mr Libang was accompanied by Tanpho Wagnaw, MLA longding, Gabriel D Wangsu, MLA Kanubari, Bani Lego, DC Longding, Viram Harimohan Meena SP longding, DMO, DySP, HoDs and other officials.