Arunachal: Alo Libang inaugurates ‘Tele Manas cell’ at Mental hospital, Midpu

YUPIA- Minister Health and Family welfare Alo Libang said that “Mental health issues are serious and needs immediate and effective psychological and medical interventions” while inaugurating the ‘ Tele Manas Cell ‘ at the Mental Hospital, Midpu on Wednesday last.

The Tele Manas Cell is a concept of providing counselling to any person who is going through mental health issues like depressions or addictions over telephonic and video calls.

“There has been a massive surge in the mental health cases after the COVID 19 waves. ‘Tele Manas ‘ aspires to provide 24×7 online counselling to the youths and public on any mental health issues. The centre is being manned by a counsellor, Clinical psychologist and psychiatrist and the Toll free no 14416 has been made functional, ” the minister informed.

He further spoke about protecting the hospital compound from encroachment and appealed the public to refrain from encroachments, besides assuring to look into the approval of a protection boundary wall for the hospital.

The thirty bedded hospital currently has nine indoor patients. At an average, 8-9 patients receive treatment as outdoor patients daily.

Among others HMLA Tana Hali Tara, Officers and officials from the Health department were present during the inaugural programme.