Arunachal

The BCTVs were donated under the initiatives of ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth and supported by ICICI Bank under its CSR programme at the request of State Blood Transfusion Council, Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal: Alo Libang flags off Two Blood Collection Transport Vans

ITANAGAR- Two Blood Collection Transport Vans (BCTVs) were flagged off by Alo Libang, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, GoAP. The BCTVs were donated under the initiatives of ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth and supported by ICICI Bank under its CSR programme at the request of State Blood Transfusion Council, Arunachal Pradesh.

A BCTV is an airconditioned vehicle which is fitted with all the requisite equipment like beds/couches for the blood donors, blood weighing and collection monitors, blood bag tube sealers, blood bag cold storage compartments that can maintain the collected blood at a constant temperature using either direct power line or inbuilt inverter system and transport the collected blood to designated Blood Centres for further processing and storage.

Arunachal: Mini-marathon promotes culture and environment at RGU

Such vehicles are useful for holding outdoor voluntary blood donation camps away from the blood centre like colleges, army camps and other institutions. It is seen that more people turn up for outdoor voluntary blood donations than inhouse ones.

Also, the government directives necessitate and encourage regular and a greater number of outdoor voluntary blood donation camps. Voluntary blood donations from repetitive non-remunerated voluntary blood donors are held to be the safest.

The flagging off ceremony was attended by ICICI officers, all the Blood Centre Medical Officers from the districts who were coincidentally present for review-cum-coordination meeting, officials from State Blood Transfusion Council and State Blood Cell, NHM.

PM-Kisan yojana; CAG raps Arunachal for ‘deficiencies’ in implementing PMKY

One BCTV each will be placed at Blood Centre, Gyati Takka General Hospital, Ziro in Lower Subansiri District and Blood Centre, Zonal General Hospital, Tezu in Lohit District. These two Blood Centres are being upgraded with blood component separation units for the benefit of the people by the state government. Hence, BCTVs will be of great help in augmenting and disseminating the blood transfusion services in these blood centres.

During the event Honourable Minister and Deputy Director, SBTC thanked ICICI Foundation for the kind gesture shown to the people of the state and hoped for more such CSR initiatives in future especially for the rural and difficult areas of the state. Officials from ICICI Foundation also spoke on the occasion.

Tags
