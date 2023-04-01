ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Alleged accused in the Tasso Grayu murder case arrested

Last Updated: April 1, 2023
ZIRO–  The alleged accused in the Tasso Grayu murder case, has been arrested. He was 70-year-old Nami Chattung, informed , Lower Subansiri SP Sachin Kumar Singhal.

Chattung, who is a resident of Hong village, was apprehended from Banderdewa on 30 March by a team of police led by SDPO Ojing Lego and investigation officer (IO) SI Hage Loder,”. The police also seized  the weapon of offence and other articles from him. SP said.

Also Read-  APCC, TSD demand probe into alleged attack on Tasso Grayu

veteran Congress leader and Journalist Lt Tasso Grayu, was allegedly stabbed with a sharp weapon near Tasso Lapang at Hari village, Ziro at around 8.30 pm on 22, March 2023,.  He succumbed to the injuries on 24 March.

Meanwhile, the accused Chattung was arrested  based Based on an FIR filed by one Tasso Lajee of Hari village on 23 March, the police registered a case at Ziro police station, and started the investigation under the supervision of the SP.

Also Read- Veteran Congress leader and journalist Tasso Grayu passes away

“During the course of investigation all the electronic evidences, such as CCTV footage, CD-R analysis, tower dump were done and all suspected accused were interrogated,” the SP said.

He said that the youths of Hari-Bulla, Hong and public of Ziro and Banderdewa police extended cooperation to the investigating team.

“Further investigation is on,” Singhal said.

