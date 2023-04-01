Arunachal: Alleged accused in the Tasso Grayu murder case arrested

ZIRO– The alleged accused in the Tasso Grayu murder case, has been arrested. He was 70-year-old Nami Chattung, informed , Lower Subansiri SP Sachin Kumar Singhal.

Chattung, who is a resident of Hong village, was apprehended from Banderdewa on 30 March by a team of police led by SDPO Ojing Lego and investigation officer (IO) SI Hage Loder,”. The police also seized the weapon of offence and other articles from him. SP said.

veteran Congress leader and Journalist Lt Tasso Grayu, was allegedly stabbed with a sharp weapon near Tasso Lapang at Hari village, Ziro at around 8.30 pm on 22, March 2023,. He succumbed to the injuries on 24 March.

Meanwhile, the accused Chattung was arrested based Based on an FIR filed by one Tasso Lajee of Hari village on 23 March, the police registered a case at Ziro police station, and started the investigation under the supervision of the SP.

“During the course of investigation all the electronic evidences, such as CCTV footage, CD-R analysis, tower dump were done and all suspected accused were interrogated,” the SP said.

He said that the youths of Hari-Bulla, Hong and public of Ziro and Banderdewa police extended cooperation to the investigating team.

“Further investigation is on,” Singhal said.