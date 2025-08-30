Arunachal: All Tirap District Students’ Union Launches Donation Drive for Laju Fire Victims

Arunachal

The donation drive, launched in collaboration with local community organizations and student unions, aims to collect essential supplies,............

KHONSA-  The All Tirap District Students’ Union (ATDSU) has initiated a heartfelt donation drive to support the victims of a devastating fire that struck Laju village in Tirap District, on August 16, 2025.

The blaze, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, destroyed seven houses and partially damaged two others, leaving several families homeless and grappling with significant property loss.

The donation drive, launched in collaboration with local community organizations and student unions, aims to collect essential supplies, including food, clothing, and household items, to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

ATDSU has also set up donation centers across Khonsa and nearby areas, encouraging residents, businesses, and well-wishers to contribute generously. Financial contributions are being collected transparently, with funds to be handed over to the Tirap District administration for equitable distribution to the victims.

“We are deeply saddened by the plight of our brothers and sisters in Lazu village,” said an ATDSU spokesperson. “This donation drive is our way of standing in solidarity with the affected families and helping them rebuild their lives. We appeal to the people of Tirap and beyond to come forward and support this humanitarian cause.”

