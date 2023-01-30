ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: All Party meeting ahead of Lungla Bye-Election held in Tawang

Last Updated: January 30, 2023
Arunachal: All Party meeting ahead of Lumla Bye-Election held in Tawang

TAWANG- Keeping in view the upcoming bye-Election in 1-Lungla ST Assembly Constituency, the District Election Officer Tawang today called a meeting of all political parties in the conference hall of DC office Tawang.

Speaking on the purpose of meeting DEO Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo informed the house that as per guidelines received from Election Commission of India we have prepared ourselves for the bye election for 1-Lungla ST Assembly Constituency on war footing, but it was necessary to have a meeting with all the political parties, PRI members and senior members of the society to officially convey regarding the gazette notification for the same from ECI.

He said that Losar festival falls within this election process and requested not to violate model code of conduct and election guidelines for free and fair conduct of elections, As per commissions direction we have already created Static Surveillance team and Video Surveillance teams he informed and requested public to cooperate with these teams. To make elections process smooth he further informed that Lungla area has been sub divided into ten sectors.

RD Thungon the returning officer for the bye election for 1-Lungla ST Assembly Constituency  said we will be in constant touch with all the political parties and asked to call election office for any clarification, he said that expenditure during the elections are to be maintained properly and follow the rates.

Like earlier elections RO office for bye election will be in Tawang only  and this is being done due to network issue and moreover all the election materials are in Tawang and shall be commissioned in Tawang only.

He further informed that all the election related complaints if any are to be filed through C-Vigil and all the nominations will be done offline in RO office and for all the permissions for election related works need to be applied through suvidha app. He informed that election office Tawang has proposed three all women polling station in the ensuing bye elections for 1-Lungla ST Assembly Constituency.

SP Tawang Bomge kamduk appealed the political parties to help maintain peace, follow guidelines, and do campaigning for your candidates in a rightful manner.

